Kyrgyzstan looks for national operator of transit transportation system

Work is underway in Kyrgyzstan to choose a national operator of a system for tracking the transit of goods using navigation seals. The State Customs Service of the country reported.

This must be done to fulfill instruction of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission. In addition, with participation of the EEC, taking into account use of the existing tracking systems for the transit of goods, it is planned to conduct a multilateral experiment to monitor the transit of goods by road using navigation seals.

«It is planned to select the national operator from among legal entities of Kyrgyzstan. Those wishing to participate have to contact the State Customs Service until February 10, 2020. For any questions please call +996312510789,» the statement says.
