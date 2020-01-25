10:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses border issues with Emomali Rahmon

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon the day before. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed with the President of Tajikistan topical issues of Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral relations, including measures to strengthen cross-border cooperation, and also outlined plans for the near future.

Recall, a meeting of working groups of intergovernmental commissions on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border takes place in Bishkek from January 21 to January 25.

A conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on the night of January 10. Citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at the house and cars of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and then fired at border guards and law enforcement officers who were at the scene. When the Tajiks repeatedly stoned a car of a Kyrgyzstani, citizens of Kyrgyzstan gathered and blocked Osh — Batken — Isfana road. After intervention of security forces, the road was opened. Activists held a rally at the building of the Parliament in Bishkek on January 13. They demanded from the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take personal control of the problems on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
