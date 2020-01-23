Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek

A meeting of topographic working group of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Media representatives were not invited to the meeting. The press service of the Cabinet promises to report on the results of the negotiations.

Related news Border conflict: Kyrgyzstan offers land plots to Tajikistan for exchange

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov said that delegations of the two countries would discuss exchange of land plots in the capital.

A meeting of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to demarcate areas at the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.