Land exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border discussed in Bishkek

A meeting of topographic working group of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan takes place in Bishkek. Press service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.
Media representatives were not invited to the meeting. The press service of the Cabinet promises to report on the results of the negotiations.
A meeting of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border between Kyzyl-Bel and Gulistan border posts on January 14. The parties managed to agree on six issues and signed a joint protocol. The delegations agreed to demarcate areas at the border that are staggered and to prepare a proposal for their exchange by March 1, 2020.