Kursan Asanov’s case: Editor of Chyndyk newspaper placed under house arrest

Tursunbek Beishenbekov, editor of Chyndyk newspaper, was placed under house arrest. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek last night.

Recall, the editor of Chyndyk newspaper Tursunbek Beishenbekov was detained the day before after interrogation at the Military Prosecutor’s Office in the framework of a criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov. The journalist himself stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov.
