Kursan Asanov’s case. Editor of Chyndyk newspaper arrested

Tursunbek Beishenbekov, editor of Chyndyk newspaper, was arrested. A lawyer Chinara Dzhakupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, he was summoned for questioning by the Military Prosecutor’s Office today as part of a criminal case against the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov. Tursunbek Beishenbekov was placed in a temporary detention center.

According to preliminary data, the former police official allegedly provided Tursunbek Beishenbekov with secret information for publication.

The journalist himself stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.
