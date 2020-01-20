18:47
One more charge brought against ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov

Another count appeared in the criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov. Own sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office notified the former police official of abuse of power.

«According to preliminary data, Kursan Asanov allegedly handed over to journalists an explanatory letter by the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov about his involvement in the special services of Tajikistan. The document was secret, it was classified. Kursan Asanov, according to some reports, gave the explanatory letter to the editor of Chyndyk newspaper Tursunbek Beishenbekov. The latter published it, so he is prosecuted for it,» the sources said.

Recall, the editor of Chyndyk newspaper Tursunbek Beishenbekov was detained today within a criminal case against the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov. The journalist himself stated that he was not closely familiar with Kursan Asanov.
