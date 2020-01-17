Samat Kurmankulov's treatment to last until the end of March

Significant positive dynamics is observed in the state of health of the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui Region Samat Kurmankulov. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry noted that Kurmankulov eats on his own; his speech was restored, motor functions of the upper and lower extremities were restored.

For his complete recovery, treatment will be continued, approximately, until the end of March 2020.

At least 1,462,691 soms have been allocated from the reserve fund of the Government for treatment of Samat Kurmankulov. Additional 4,798,520 soms have been allocated by the Ministry of Health.

Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia) on August 12. He is in a rehabilitation center now.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.