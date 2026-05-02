Direct flights from Dagestan to Osh to be launched for the first time

Russian airline Red Wings has opened ticket sales for direct flights from Dagestan to Osh, Kyrgyzstan. Eto Kavkaz portal reports.

The first flight is scheduled for June 3.

«The new international route will be launched for the first time, making one of the oldest cities in Central Asia along the Great Silk Road more accessible. The main attraction in Osh is the sacred Suleiman-Too mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Kyrgyzstan. The region is known for its striking mountain landscapes and rich cuisine: tandoor samsa is prepared there in large sizes,» the airline said in a statement.

Flights will be operated from Makhachkala International Airport once a week, on Wednesdays, with departure at 9.30 p.m. The airline will deploy a Russian-made SSJ 100 aircraft on this route. Flight time will be approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.