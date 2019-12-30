Health Ministry to get 3.5 million soms for treatment of Samat Kurmankulov

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan will be allocated 3.5 million soms to pay the costs associated with treatment of the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui Region Samat Kurmankulov. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a relevant decree. Funds will be allocated from the budget of the Ministry of Health for 2019.

Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko on August 12. He is in a rehabilitation center now.

The Chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.