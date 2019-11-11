16:57
Chief of Chui Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov begins to speak

Head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov, injured during riots in Koi-Tash, began to speak independently. Previously, he did this using a vocal apparatus. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry stressed that rehabilitation was ongoing and a positive trend was observed.

Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia) on August 12. He is in a rehabilitation center now.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.
