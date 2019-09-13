Samat Kurmankulov to be transferred to rehabilitation center of Moscow

Samat Kurmankulov, the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, will be transferred to a rehabilitation center in Moscow. The Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karataev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, negotiations on the transfer have already been held, consent of the director of the center has been obtained. The state pays for treatment and rehabilitation of Samat Kurmankulov. Doctors informed about a positive trend in the patient’s condition. But they consider it premature to give predictions about full recovery of Samat Kurmankulov.

Recall, Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery Named After N. N. Burdenko in Moscow on August 12.

The Chief of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was injured on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The officer’s head was broken by a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent a cranial trepanation.

About 45 people were injured during the riots, the deputy commander of Alpha died from a gunshot wound.