Positive dynamics observed in state of Chui Internal Affairs Department’s head

Positive dynamics was registered in the state of Samat Kurmankulov, the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The policeman was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Moscow.

«There is a positive dynamic, but he has not fully recovered yet. Samat Kurmankulov has a reaction — he already raises his hands. The patient receives appropriate treatment,» the Ministry of Health said.

Recall, Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko in Moscow on August 12.

The Chief of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was injured on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The officer’s head was broken by a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent a cranial trepanation.

About 45 people were injured during the riots, the deputy commander of Alpha died from a gunshot wound.