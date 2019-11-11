Chief of Chui Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov awarded Erdik medal

Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev handed Erdik medal to Samat Kurmankulov, head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. Mirbek Moldakunov posted on Facebook.

He recalled that the medal was awarded to Samat Kurmankulov by a presidential decree for his contribution to ensuring public safety, as well as responsible performance of his official duties.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone. About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.

Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia) on August 12. He is in a rehabilitation center now.

The Ministry of Health reported today that the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department began to walk and speak.