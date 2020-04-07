Head of Central Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov returns to Bishkek

Head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov returned to Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department is currently in the hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«Samat Kurmankulov arrived by Moscow — Yekaterinburg — Bishkek flight. Tests for coronavirus were taken from him. We will examine him and make a decision on further treatment,» Madamin Karataev told.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.

Samat Kurmankulov underwent treatment at the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia), and then stayed in a rehabilitation center.