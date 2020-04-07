10:43
USD 84.87
EUR 91.60
RUB 1.11
English

Head of Central Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov returns to Bishkek

Head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov returned to Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department is currently in the hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«Samat Kurmankulov arrived by Moscow — Yekaterinburg — Bishkek flight. Tests for coronavirus were taken from him. We will examine him and make a decision on further treatment,» Madamin Karataev told.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.

Samat Kurmankulov underwent treatment at the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia), and then stayed in a rehabilitation center.
link: https://24.kg/english/149358/
views: 92
Print
Related
Samat Kurmankulov to continue treatment in Kyrgyzstan
Samat Kurmankulov's treatment to last until the end of March
Health Ministry to get 3.5 million soms for treatment of Samat Kurmankulov
Chief of Chui Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov awarded Erdik medal
Chief of Chui Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov begins to speak
President awards head of Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region
1.29 mln soms to be allocated for treatment of injured Samat Kurmankulov
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Chui region regains consciousness
1.4 mln soms allocated for treatment of Chui Internal Affairs Department’s head
Positive dynamics observed in state of Chui Internal Affairs Department’s head
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek
7 April, Tuesday
10:29
PCR coronavirus tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow, Minsk PCR coronavirus tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan from Mosc...
10:00
12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan
09:40
USA to help Kyrgyz epidemiologists with training programs
09:29
Head of Central Internal Affairs Department Samat Kurmankulov returns to Bishkek
09:21
17 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Yekaterinburg
6 April, Monday
18:17
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 70 million for two months
17:40
Wanted in Kyrgyzstan former policeman detained in Russia
17:03
Family of Kyrgyzstani died at construction site in Moscow to get compensation
16:29
Disinfection tunnels installed in Bishkek
16:08
Hotline numbers for needy residents of Chui region announced