Samat Kurmankulov to continue treatment in Kyrgyzstan

Head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov, injured during riots in Koi-Tash, is discharged from a clinic in Moscow. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Madamin Karataev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the clinic at which Kurmankulov was treated will be redesigned into observation unit for those infected with coronavirus.

«Samat Kurmankulov will arrive in Bishkek. He will immediately be placed in observation unit in order to take tests for coronavirus. Further rehabilitation will take place here. The patient is in a satisfactory condition, there is positive dynamics,» Madamin Karataev said.

The chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

About 45 people were injured during the unrest, and the deputy commander of Alpha special forces was killed.

Samat Kurmankulov underwent treatment at the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko (Russia), and then stayed in a rehabilitation center.