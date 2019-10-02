Head of Internal Affairs Department of Chui region regains consciousness

The head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov regained consciousness. The head of the Medical Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurdin Meterov announced at the meeting of the State Commission for the Investigation of Riots in Koi-Tash village.

Earlier it was reported that a positive dynamic was registered in the condition of the policeman who was injured on August 7. According to the head of the Medical Service, Samat Kurmankulov can already move his arms and legs.

«There is a reaction. I talked to him yesterday, he can talk, but has not fully recovered yet,» said Nurdin Meterov.

He added that another policeman, police officer Zairbek Raimbaev was also seriously injured. He has a contusion of an eyeball.

«The policeman underwent two operations. He will be back in service in a few weeks,» said Nurdin Meterov.

The Chief of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was injured on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The officer’s head was broken by a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent a cranial trepanation.

After the arrest of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It consists of the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit its conclusion to the Parliament.