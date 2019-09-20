1.4 mln soms allocated for treatment of Chui Internal Affairs Department’s head

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan was allocated 1,462,691 soms to pay for the treatment of the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The money was allocated from the reserve fund of the head of the Cabinet.

Recall, Samat Kurmankulov was transported to the National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery named after N. N. Burdenko in Moscow on August 12. He is at a rehabilitation center now.

The Chief of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was injured on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The officer’s head was broken by a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent a cranial trepanation.

About 45 people were injured during the riots, the deputy commander of Alpha died from a gunshot wound.