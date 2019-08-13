Head of Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region transported to Russia

Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Samat Kurmankulov was transported to Moscow (Russia) yesterday. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A special team of doctors from the Neurosurgery Center arrived from the capital of Russia. Samat Kurmankulov is also accompanied by his wife and the Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Madamin Karataev.

The ministry notes that Kurmankulov’s condition is grave but stable. He still needs artificial lung ventilation apparatus, but he is transportable.

«During these days, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and doctors have done everything to save Samat Kurmankulov. After an online consultation, as well as the arrival and examination of Moscow colleagues, we decided to transport him to Moscow, to N. N. Burdenko National Medical Research Center for Neurosurgery for further treatment. The Ministry of Health will control his further treatment,» said Madamin Karataev.

A consultation was held at the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics on August 11. Doctor of Medical Sciences, Neuroresuscitator of N.N. Burdenko Center for Neurosurgery Alexander Polupan, and the Neurosurgeon of the same center Yaroslav Latyshev took part in it. It was decided to transport Samat Kurmankulov to Moscow to N.N. Burdenko Center for Neurosurgery for further treatment.

The Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. The policeman’s head was broken with a stone. Samat Kurmankulov underwent a cranial trepanation.

About 45 people were injured in the riots; deputy head of Alpha special forces died of a gunshot wound.