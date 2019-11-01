President awards head of Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov awarded Samat Kurmankulov, the chief of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region, who was injured on August 7. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The head of state signed a decree according to which the head of the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, Police Colonel Samat Kurmankulov, was awarded Erdik medal for his contribution to ensuring public safety and responsible performance of his official duties.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region suffered on August 7 after the special forces of the State Committee for National Security attempted to storm the residence of the former president Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. Policeman’s head was broken with a stone.

He is currently in one of the rehabilitation centers of Moscow.