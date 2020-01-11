14:33
Uzbekistani sentenced to prison term for use of fake Kyrgyz passport

Court of Kirovsky district of St. Petersburg (Russia) sentenced a migrant from Uzbekistan to a prison term for use of forged documents. Russian media reported.

According to official data, traffic police stopped a Hyundai Solaris car in September 2019, which was driven by a native of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ikromzhon Napasov.

The man showed inspectors of the traffic police a fake driving license of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. When the violator was taken to the police department, he showed the police a forged passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A criminal case was opened under the Article «Use of deliberately forged passport, fake driver’s license.»

As a result, the court sentenced the Uzbek to eight months in penal colony.
