English

Citizens of Azerbaijan rob Kyrgyzstani in St. Petersburg

Citizens of Azerbaijan robbed a Kyrgyzstani, who worked for a taxi service, in St. Petersburg (Russia). Moika78 portal reports.

The robbery was committed on Sophiyskaya Street on the night of January 9. Three suspects — brothers from Azerbaijan — were arrested.

Arriving at the scene, the police found out that the three men, who took a taxi, which they ordered through an app, sprayed the 25-year-old driver from Kyrgyzstan in the face with a pepper spray. They stole 15,000 rubles from a glove compartment, a mobile phone, two bank cards and documents.
