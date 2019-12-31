Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov wished journalists a happy New Year. He conveyed his congratulations to 24.kg news agency through his lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu.

In his letter, the former head of the Cabinet expressed gratitude to the media for the work that they daily tirelessly carry out.

Having been behind bars for more than a year and a half, I really realized the importance of freedom of speech and the burden that you, dear independent journalists, bear. May God give you health and a lot of strength! Sapar Isakov

«Unfortunately, today, there is massive propaganda throughout the state-owned media to denigrate the work that I have done for one purpose only — to ensure real independence of the country and its prosperity. I am grateful to all of you for the transparent coverage of trials carried out under the pressure of rotten law enforcement and judicial systems,» Sapar Isakov writes.

Recall, the former Prime Minister was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption during modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.