16:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov wished journalists a happy New Year. He conveyed his congratulations to 24.kg news agency through his lawyer Bakyt Avtandil uulu.

In his letter, the former head of the Cabinet expressed gratitude to the media for the work that they daily tirelessly carry out.

«Unfortunately, today, there is massive propaganda throughout the state-owned media to denigrate the work that I have done for one purpose only — to ensure real independence of the country and its prosperity. I am grateful to all of you for the transparent coverage of trials carried out under the pressure of rotten law enforcement and judicial systems,» Sapar Isakov writes.

Having been behind bars for more than a year and a half, I really realized the importance of freedom of speech and the burden that you, dear independent journalists, bear. May God give you health and a lot of strength!

Sapar Isakov

Recall, the former Prime Minister was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption during modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov tells about Sapar Isakov’s case
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case
Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison
Power specialists’ case. Sapar Isakov about revenge for dismissal of Matraimov
Bishkek HPP modernization. Acceptance act approved under Sooronbai Jeenbekov
State prosecution asks for Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison
Sapar Isakov about ties of Khabibula Abdukadyr with Matraimov, Jeenbekov
Trial of HPP modernization case. Sapar Isakov not admit his guilt
Ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
31 December, Tuesday
13:36
Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Year holidays Over 10,000 police officers to be on duty during New Y...
13:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone
13:07
New cars handed over to Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek
11:34
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
11:27
Vladimir Putin wishes Sooronbai Jeenbekov a happy New Year