19:48
USD 79.60
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.07
English

State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer

During a personal conversation with employees of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan, the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov expressed unwillingness to meet and talk to his lawyer Zamir Zhooshev. The State Penitentiary Service reported.

The former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov is in quarantine at the general regime institution No. 8, Zhantoro Satybaldiev is in prison No. 47, and Salaidin Avazov is in prison No. 27. «Quarantine is a separate room where newly arrived prisoners will be held for 14 days, where medical workers, psychologists and other employees of the institution work with them, as well as they are observed by doctors, after which they will be sent to units. Lawyers can visit the convicts after quarantine,» the state service said.

Related news
Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8
The State Penitentiary Service stressed that all convicts are serving their sentences under equal conditions at the institutions of the penitentiary system, no privileges are granted to individual convicts who previously held posts in various state bodies.

The day before, Sapar Isakov’s lawyer Zamir Zhooshev said that he and his colleague Bakytbek Avtandil uulu were not allowed to enter prison colony No. 8 to see their client.

«It turned out that there is an order No. 207 of the Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service dated April 1, 2020, which introduces a ban on meetings of prisoners with lawyers / close relatives in connection with COVID-19 pandemic.

This order violates the constitutional right of citizens staying in correctional institutions and pre-trial detention centers to legal assistance and judicial protection,» the lawyer posted on social media.
link: https://24.kg/english/151343/
views: 174
Print
Related
Ex- Prime Minister Sapar Isakov convoyed to prison colony No. 8
Sapar Isakov transported to Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1
Bishkek City Court upholds Sapar Isakov’s sentence
Wife of Sapar Isakov gives birth to twin sons
Power engineers’ case: Sapar Isakov refuses to participate in hearings
Sapar Isakov's lawyers appeal to Constitutional Chamber of Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov wishes journalists a happy New Year
President Jeenbekov tells about Sapar Isakov’s case
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Sapar Isakov refuses to attend trial of Historical Museum repair case
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
28 April, Tuesday
17:32
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
17:15
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
17:05
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
16:30
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
16:08
Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent