Ex-PM Sapar Isakov sentenced to 15 years in prison

Trial of a high-profile criminal case on modernization of the capital's heating and power plant completed the day before in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek.

The former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The state prosecution asked for the former head of Government Sapar Isakov 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of his diplomatic rank, Manas Order and the right to hold public office for three years.

According to the prosecution, the defendant’s guilt was fully proved by the case materials and witnesses’ statements. Sapar Isakov, according to the prosecution, obviously knew that the TBEA proposal on modernization of the HPP did not meet the interests of Kyrgyzstan due to overestimated price, technical and technological shortcomings.

    
