Kyrgyzstan starts export of sheep to Uzbekistan

Export of sheep from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan has begun. Press service of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan reported.

The deliveries through Dostuk checkpoint began with an active assistance of the diplomatic mission and on the basis of a $ 1.2 million contract between KMJ LLC (Kyrgyzstan) and YOSHG’AYRAT AGRO (Uzbekistan).

Export of potatoes to the neighboring republic also began under a $ 1 million contract, and export of apples will begin in the near future.
