Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg for hooliganism in 2016

St. Petersburg police arrested a Kyrgyzstani for hooliganism in Pskov almost three years ago. Province.ru media outlet reports.

At the end of December 2016, two drunk foreigners beat parked cars. They resisted and entered into a fight with law enforcement officials during detention.

After that, the men managed to escape. They were put on the federal wanted list.

The detainee is charged with part 1 of the Article 318 «Use of violence against a representative of authority» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

His accomplice is still wanted.