13:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg for hooliganism in 2016

St. Petersburg police arrested a Kyrgyzstani for hooliganism in Pskov almost three years ago. Province.ru media outlet reports.

At the end of December 2016, two drunk foreigners beat parked cars. They resisted and entered into a fight with law enforcement officials during detention.

After that, the men managed to escape. They were put on the federal wanted list.

The detainee is charged with part 1 of the Article 318 «Use of violence against a representative of authority» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

His accomplice is still wanted.
link:
views: 124
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud detained in Moscow
Information center for migrants traveling to Russia opened at bus station
Kyrgyzstani wanted for fraud in homeland detained in Moscow
Court cancels fine of Kyrgyzstani detained at rally in Moscow
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow
Body of native of Kyrgyzstan with stab wounds found in Moscow
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan beaten in St. Petersburg
Participant of mass brawl at market in Novosibirsk arrested
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 10 years in jail for murder of boss in Irkutsk Oblast
Kyrgyzstani knocked down and killed in Moscow
Popular
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media
Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences Customs clearance of cars. EEC Council not support extension of preferences
23 November, Saturday
12:50
Ex-employee of 7th Directorate of Interior Ministry wins case against Asia News Ex-employee of 7th Directorate of Interior Ministry win...
12:36
Economy Ministry refutes information of SCNS on transfer of Eliseev’s money
12:06
Incidence of iron-deficiency anemia on rise in Bishkek
11:51
Kyrgyzstani detained in St. Petersburg for hooliganism in 2016
11:29
Education Minister orders to improve conditions in student dormitories