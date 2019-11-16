14:15
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan note positive dynamics in relations

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The heads of state noted with satisfaction the positive dynamics in development of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation this year. In addition, the parties discussed the agenda of the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. It is scheduled for November 27, 2019.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also congratulated Sooronbai Jeenbekov on his birthday and wished him good health, well-being, further success in responsible activities, and welfare and prosperity to the people of Kyrgyzstan.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov turned 61 today.
