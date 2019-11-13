Court cancels fine of Kyrgyzstani detained at rally in Moscow

The Moscow City Court canceled a fine of 10,000 rubles to a plasterer from Kyrgyzstan Toichu uulu Dilmurat, who was detained on August 10 during a rally for fair elections to the Moscow City Duma. Fergana news agency reports.

The court hearing lasted not more than 10 minutes. The judge requested documents from an employer confirming that the man was engaged in repair of the Polytechnic Museum and overturned the verdict of the district court, which fined the Kyrgyzstani 10,000 rubles.

The 20-year-old Toichu uulu Dilmurat came to work in Moscow in July 2019 from Nookat district of Osh region. He worked as a plasterer at the Polytechnic Museum. On August 10, when the permitted rally was held under the slogan «Let us regain the right to vote» on Sakharov Avenue, he walked around the center of Moscow, but was detained by employees of the Russian National Guard.

The Kyrgyzstani was accused of violation of the procedure for holding a meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picket by a participant of a public event.

According to the police, the young man walked along the street with other protesters and shouted out the slogans: «Russia will be free», «Allow» and «Let go.»

The Kyrgyz insisted that he did not know about the elections to the Moscow City Duma, to which the rally was devoted, and did not speak Russian well.