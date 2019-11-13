President Jeenbekov refuses escort on the way from airport

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov refused to be escorted on the way from Manas International Airport. Head of the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Ulan Dzhumakov posted on Facebook.

«Recently, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, returning from an official trip, removed the escort as well as all other showing off with guards. He left the airport quietly and calmly that no one even noticed his arrival. It was simple — without a motorcade, flashing lights and escort. It does not bother and does not interfere with the work of other citizens and passengers at the airport, drivers on the road,» Ulan Dzhumakov posted.

The Presidential Administration noted to 24.kg news agency that this was, probably, on the day when Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived from Japan. «It was a rush hour, and in order not to create traffic jams, he left unaccompanied,» the Presidential Administration said.

However, the president cannot completely refuse the motorcade. Since, according to the protocol, he, as the first person in the state, must be escorted.