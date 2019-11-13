10:13
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Cancellation of 2 benefits in agriculture to bring up to 1.5 billion soms

Budget of Kyrgyzstan will save up to 1.5 billion soms thanks to abolition of benefits in import of pesticides and termination of subsidizing of interest rates on loans for farmers in commercial banks. The review of agricultural subsidies by the UNDP Biodiversity Finance Initiative (BIOFIN) says.

It is noted that a significant part of the budget funds is allocated to support agriculture in the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), assistance can be potentially harmful to the environment and create a burden on the budget and taxpayers. The agricultural sector in the republic is largely exempt from taxes. Its tax burden is 1.2 percent. At the same time, the sector continues to receive large government subsidies.

According to the BIOFIN analysis, about 30 percent of the subsidies are potentially harmful to biodiversity.

 «Subsidies do not encourage farmers to introduce green, or organic, farming practices. Many support measures operate simultaneously. Experts believe that it is necessary to streamline the benefits and do it at the lowest cost for vulnerable groups of the population,» the review says.

For example, imports of mineral fertilizers and pesticides are exempt from VAT in Kyrgyzstan. The loss of budget revenues is 700 million soms per year. However, the analysis of effectiveness of the benefit on the import of pesticides was not carried out. But use of pesticides can adversely affect human health and cause water pollution.

By canceling the subsidy, the country will be able to use the money for purchase of less toxic fertilizers. This will reduce the cost of agricultural products by 9 percent and increase profits by 8 percent.

 Experts recommend abandoning subsidizing interest rates on loans for farmers. Environmental aspects are not taken into account when issuing loans under Financing of Agriculture Program.

The government is offered to attract a soft loan of $ 70 million at 0.5 percent per annum. This money can refinance state banks for issue of «green loans». Such projects should include an element of a grant for business projects for development of sustainable agriculture. It is proposed to cover this part at the expense of 700-800 million soms received after cancelation of the benefits.
link:
views: 85
Print
Related
Farmers of Kyrgyzstan get 380.1 million soms in soft loans
Kazakh retailer ready to buy agricultural products from Kyrgyzstan
AgroTechExpo-2018 exhibition opened in Bishkek
Farmers receive 5.4 bln soms in concessional loans since beginning of 2018
President of Kyrgyzstan criticizes Minister of Agriculture
Farmers receive preferential loans of 5.1 billion soms in 2018
President urges farmers to supply EEU with organic products
First Vice Prime Minister voices problems of domestic agriculture
PM: Each village must have at least one skilled farmer
Deputies of Parliament support one more loan
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
10:04
Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers by concert Kyrgyzstan marks 80th anniversary of Union of Composers...
09:43
925,000 preferential prescriptions issued in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
09:31
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow
09:22
President Jeenbekov refuses escort on the way from airport
09:08
Cancellation of 2 benefits in agriculture to bring up to 1.5 billion soms
12 November, Tuesday
17:50
Murder of Aierken Saimaiti: Detainees tell about motives of crime
17:14
Kyrgyzstanis suspected of murder of Aierken Saimaiti detained
16:43
110 km/h speed limit. Where and when it is allowed in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul dismissed due to Saimaiti case
15:36
President tells about contribution of Kyrgyzstan to climate change prevention