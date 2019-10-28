Illegal migrants try to leave Russia for Kyrgyzstan in minibus’ trunk

State traffic inspectors of Russia detained a Mercedes minibus transporting illegal migrants in its trunk on R-255 Sibir federal highway in Krasnodar Krai. Krsk.kp.ru media outlet reported.

A driver and three passengers were in the cabin. All of them were on their way from Yakutia to Kyrgyzstan. Three more people were found in the trunk.

It turned out that these were foreigners who stayed on the territory of Russia illegally, violating migration laws. They were taken to the police department; an administrative protocol was drawn up. The issue of expulsion of the citizens of neighboring countries from the Russian Federation is being addressed.

It was found out that the driver did not have a permit to carry passengers.

The minibus was placed on a special parking lot.