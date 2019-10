Unknown people shot at a native of Kyrgyzstan on a sports ground in Murino village, Leningrad Oblast of Russia. Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for St. Petersburg, the incident occurred on October 21. The victim was taken to hospital, but escaped from it at night after he was provided with medical assistance.

A criminal case was instituted.

The case is under the control of the Embassy.