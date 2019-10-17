10:24
Trial of Aziz Batukaev’s case to be held behind closed doors

Trial of a criminal case on release of the thief in law Aziz Batukaev will be held behind closed doors. The decision was made by the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court Emil Kaipov.

According to the lawyer of Almazbek Atambayev, Zamir Jooshev, the court decided to conduct absolutely all court hearings in this mode because of one classified volume of the criminal case.

Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case
«All attorneys, including myself, asked to conduct hearings openly and publicly. The classified volume contains testimonies of two people — Emil Makimbetov and Shamil Atakhanov. We are sure that there is no evidence indicating commission of a crime by Almazbek Atambayev,» said Zamir Jooshev.

The defendants in the case on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev are 19 people, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He was charged under Articles 43 (complicity) and 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.
