Batukaev’s release: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court remanded the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in custody. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the panel of judges considered appeal of the defense without the defendant himself.

«Earlier, the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Mirlan Termechikov, single-handedly chose a measure of restraint for my client within the criminal case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. He took him into custody without participation of the parties — the prosecution, the defense, the accused. Thus, the judge violated the presumption of innocence, the procedure for conducting the process, taking into account the fact that the state prosecution did not file a motion. The second instance did not take into account the arguments of the defense either today,» Sergei Slesarev said.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, corruption and money laundering.