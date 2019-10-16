14:38
Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case

Preliminary hearings of the criminal case on release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev continue in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the trial, lawyers filed a motion to declassify the 27th volume of the criminal case. Lawyers believe that the evidence in it is not a secret.

After leaving the deliberation room, a judge Emilbek Kaipov refused to grant the defense’s request. It is known that the 27th volume contains testimonies of the former vice prime minister Shamil Atakhanov and an oncologist Emil Makimbetov.

The defendants in the case on the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev are 19 people. The former head of state Almazbek Atambayev is among them. He was charged under the Articles 43 (complicity) and 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.
