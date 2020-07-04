14:25
Release of Batukaev: Three defendants fined

The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek considered criminal cases against three defendants within the case on unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The court considered criminal cases against a laboratory assistant Irina Tsopova, the former representative of the Ministry of Health Kanatbek Bektemirov, the former head of the Security, Law and Order Department of the Government Office, Marat Bekenov.

«All three were found guilty and sentenced to a fine of 260,000 soms. Earlier, they signed a plea agreement with the investigation,» the sources said.

Aziz Batukaev has been early released from prison and left for Chechnya in April 2013. Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. At least 15 defendants entered into a plea agreement with the investigation.
