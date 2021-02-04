Batukaev’s case: Almazbek Atambayev remanded in custody until April 7

Review of the criminal case on illegal release of a kingpin Aziz Batukaev began in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was remanded in custody until April 7, 2021. The court rejected the lawyers’ petition. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, the defense of the former president filed a petition to change the preventive measure against their client due to deteriorating health.

Defendants in the case are the former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, academician Abdukhalim Raimzhanov and former adviser to the head of the State Penitentiary Service Kalybek Kachkynaliev.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.