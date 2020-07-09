State prosecution appeals verdict in case on release of Aziz Batukaev

The state prosecution appealed the verdict in the case on the unlawful release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a hearing in the Bishkek City Court is scheduled for July 23. »But I don’t know whether it will be held or not. Lawyers are ill, their clients are ill. For example, the court hearing on the events in Koi-Tash is constantly postponed. Prisoners from Bishkek pre-trial detention center 1 are not brought to the process. I doubt that Almazbek Atambayev will recover by July 23. He is still in hospital. I have not visited him for a week, because I was sick. According to the attending physicians, his condition is satisfactory. However, his discharge is out of question so far,” Sergei Slesarev said.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on June 30. The State Committee for National Security noted that a week before this he had met several times with lawyers and relatives, who handed him over papers and items.