Batukaev’s release: Atambayev breaks silence and makes statement

In August 2020, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has sentenced the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison within the criminal case on illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev, and the former Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva — to a fine of 5 million soms. Former adviser to the head of the State Penitentiary Service, Kalybek Kachkynaliev, was sentenced to two years in prison. Due to the fact that the term of his detention had expired, he was released from custody in the courtroom. Academician Abdukhalim Raimzhanov was found guilty, but due to the expiration of the statute of limitations, he was not sentenced. The Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict.

The former president, who is in custody in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security, broke the silence and handed over a statement to the media.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, most people still do not know the truth, believe various rumors and slander, since the courts were held behind closed doors and all the materials of the case were classified.

He admitted that he really planned a special operation to extradite Zhanysh Bakiyev to Kyrgyzstan, but the special operation had failed.

«Unfortunately, the SCNS operation failed. I think that the time will come when it is possible to find out the reasons for the failure and find those responsible for it. I admit that, perhaps, someone was personally interested in this, or maybe it was just the circumstances. But I am deeply convinced that the state should take all measures to ensure that such criminals as Zhanysh Bakiyev are brought to real responsibility,» Almazbek Atambayev writes.

He believes that through the sentence passed Zhanysh Bakiyev and his accomplices were actually granted the status of immunity.

Almazbek Atambayev now trusts in the judgment of the people, the judgment of history and God’s judgment.