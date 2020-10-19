Batukaev’s release: Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 21

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will consider a criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Sergei Slesarev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, earlier the prosecutor’s office appealed the decisions of the Pervomaisky District and Bishkek City Courts. Hearing of the case is scheduled for October 21.

«The Supreme Court must show its attitude to the law. The courts of first and second instance did not consider all the circumstances that are required. In particular, they violated the principles of transparency and openness,» Sergei Slesarev said.

He added that Almazbek Atambayev had blood pressure drops. He received medical assistance. In addition, according to the defender, no procedural actions were carried out with the former head of state within the new criminal case on the fact of riots.

After the riots on Ala-Too square on October 9, the State Committee for National Security detained former president Almazbek Atambayev. He is accused of staging mass riots, but measure of restriction has not yet been chosen for him.