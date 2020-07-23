17:08
USD 76.52
EUR 88.17
RUB 1.08
English

Release of Aziz Batukaev: Almazbek Atambayev's lawyers appeal verdict

Lawyers of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, have appealed the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on the illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the appeal was filed today. «As I have said earlier, the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court within the Batukaev’s case was announced on June 23 this year. This means that it can be appealed until July 23 inclusive, what we, the lawyers of Almazbek Atambayev, did. However, without waiting for a complaint from us, the case was already sent to the City Court, and a court hearing has already been appointed. But it did not take place today,» Zamir Zhooshev noted.

Aziz Batukaev has been early released from prison and left for Chechnya in April 2013. Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. At least 15 defendants entered into a plea agreement with the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/160480/
views: 97
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev repeatedly transferred to pretrial detention center
State prosecution appeals verdict in case on release of Aziz Batukaev
Release of Batukaev: Three defendants fined
Almazbek Atambayev's son hospitalized with pneumonia
Almazbek Atambayev receives necessary treatment
Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized in Clinical Hospital of Presidential Affairs
Almazbek Atambyaev - defendant in case on construction of school in Kalys-Ordo
Batukaev’s release: Ex-prosecutor general of Kyrgyzstan fined 5 million soms
Batukaev’s release case: Almazbek Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison
Seyid Atambayev heads Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party
Popular
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place in world with highest number of deaths from COVID-19
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates
23 July, Thursday
16:01
Hospital to be built on territory of Children Infectious Diseases Clinic in Osh Hospital to be built on territory of Children Infectiou...
15:56
CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to monitor elections in Kyrgyzstan
15:52
Large batch of illegal alcohol seized in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
15:42
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Almazbek Atambayev's lawyers appeal verdict
15:31
Services of medical and social expert commissions closed in Kyrgyzstan