Release of Aziz Batukaev: Almazbek Atambayev's lawyers appeal verdict

Lawyers of the former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, have appealed the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on the illegal release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the appeal was filed today. «As I have said earlier, the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court within the Batukaev’s case was announced on June 23 this year. This means that it can be appealed until July 23 inclusive, what we, the lawyers of Almazbek Atambayev, did. However, without waiting for a complaint from us, the case was already sent to the City Court, and a court hearing has already been appointed. But it did not take place today,» Zamir Zhooshev noted.

Aziz Batukaev has been early released from prison and left for Chechnya in April 2013. Investigation into the unlawful release of the crime boss was resumed in January 2019. The case was sent to court in October.

The defendants in the case are 19 people. These are the doctors and laboratory assistant who diagnosed the convict, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service and other senior officials, including the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. At least 15 defendants entered into a plea agreement with the investigation.