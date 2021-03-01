Aziz Batukaev charged with one more count in absentia

A crime lord Aziz Batukaev was charged in absentia under the Articles «Illegal manufacture of drugs for sale» and «Illegal trafficking in weapons, ammunition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is a criminal case initiated by the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in March 2020. During the search, the police found and seized an entire arsenal of weapons, including grenade launchers and cartridges. The investigators found out that everything found belongs to the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.

«The examination showed that all the seized weapons are combat weapons. In addition, a large amount of marijuana was found in the garage. According to the investigation, Aziz Batukaev kept it there for the purpose of sale. The crime lord was taken into custody in absentia. The kingpin must be brought to court within 48 hours from the moment of arrest to choose the term of a preventive measure in the form of detention or to change it,» the sources said.

Aziz Batukaev was released from the detention center in Naryn on April 9, 2013. On the same day, he left for his historical homeland — Grozny city (Chechnya) by a charter flight. The lawyers submitted documents to the court, according to which their client was terminally ill. He was diagnosed with end-stage blood cancer. A criminal case was first opened and then suspended on the fact of illegal release. The proceedings were resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, the former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova, former officials and deputies also involved in the case.