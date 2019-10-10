13:45
More than 10 migrants to be expelled from Russia after mass brawl in Novosibirsk

More than 10 migrants will be expelled from Russia after a mass brawl near a market in Novosibirsk city (Russia). Interfax reports.

According to the media outlet, the police checked almost 200 citizens of the near-abroad countries living in the Leninsky district of Novosibirsk. 11 foreign citizens were placed in a special detention center.

«Materials for their expulsion from Russia are being currently collected. A total of 195 people have been checked, 30 of whom were taken to a police department,» the media outlet said.

The brawl took place on October 7 at Khiloksky market. Its cause is extortion by a former Kyrgyz of money from his compatriots. The latter gathered and decided to take revenge on him.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the mass brawl. Five victims were provided with medical assistance, two were hospitalized.
