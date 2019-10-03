16:47
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia comments on raid in Moscow

A raid «Illegal Migrant» is carried out in Moscow and Moscow Oblast of Russia aimed at detection of violations of migration legislation. Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

It was previously noted that an intensive check of taxi drivers from the Kyrgyz Republic began in the capital of the Russian Federation.

The diplomatic mission stresses that not only the Kyrgyz citizens are checked during the raid, but also all foreigners staying in Moscow.

«In case of violations by foreign citizens, administrative sanctions will be taken against them in accordance with the Russian laws, up to and including expulsion and entry restrictions. The Embassy once again reminds that each citizen must personally submit their documents for registration to the territorial bodies of the migration police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at their place of residence without using services of intermediaries,» the statement says.
