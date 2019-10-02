14:54
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ministry of Education imposes another ban on informal fees at schools

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov signed an order on prohibition of illegal monetary fees in general educational organizations of the republic. A photograph of the document was posted on Facebook.

The order notes that the heads of the Educational Departments of Bishkek and Osh, heads of district and city departments of education should ensure rigorous implementation of the Law on Education in terms of access to education.

In addition, they should conduct explanatory work with principals and teachers about the inadmissibility of illegal fees from parents for public foundations and other non-profit organizations and prohibit them from collecting money, including for foundations.

Parents who are dissatisfied with informal fees at schools held a rally at the white House today. One of their requirements was to completely prohibit collection of money at schools.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Parliamentary committee approves new Minister of Education
Textbooks with mistakes. Ministry of Education to revise approbation system
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan prints school textbooks
Education Ministry to spend over 33.5 million soms on new textbooks
Ministry of Education and Science plans to shoot film
Education Ministry decides on beginning of academic year in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates more money for school meals in 2018
Education Ministry getting ready to publish over 3 million new textbooks
Leadership of Education Ministry not want to fight causes of corruption
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan