Ministry of Education imposes another ban on informal fees at schools

The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov signed an order on prohibition of illegal monetary fees in general educational organizations of the republic. A photograph of the document was posted on Facebook.

The order notes that the heads of the Educational Departments of Bishkek and Osh, heads of district and city departments of education should ensure rigorous implementation of the Law on Education in terms of access to education.

In addition, they should conduct explanatory work with principals and teachers about the inadmissibility of illegal fees from parents for public foundations and other non-profit organizations and prohibit them from collecting money, including for foundations.

Parents who are dissatisfied with informal fees at schools held a rally at the white House today. One of their requirements was to completely prohibit collection of money at schools.