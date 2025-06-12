Education Ministry plans to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms in schools

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reduces the bureaucratic burden on teachers and increases the efficiency of education management.

According to the press service of the ministry, digitalization is an integral and key part of the entire transformation of the education system of the Kyrgyz Republic. Modern information technologies make it possible to create a more transparent, flexible and oriented to the needs of students and teachers system.

By digitizing the personal files of teachers and students, as well as the documents of the school itself, at the first stage of digitalization, it is planned to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms that were previously filled out by teachers manually. Now all these reports are generated automatically online for any date.

The main system at the school education level is Kundoluk automated information system (AIS), which has already been successfully implemented in all state and municipal schools in the country since November 2024, with the exception of schools in Bishkek, where the transition is planned for September 2025. Currently, about 50,000 teachers use the system daily.

Introduced digital systems: