Education Ministry plans to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms in schools

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reduces the bureaucratic burden on teachers and increases the efficiency of education management.
According to the press service of the ministry, digitalization is an integral and key part of the entire transformation of the education system of the Kyrgyz Republic. Modern information technologies make it possible to create a more transparent, flexible and oriented to the needs of students and teachers system.
By digitizing the personal files of teachers and students, as well as the documents of the school itself, at the first stage of digitalization, it is planned to cancel 30 out of 46 reporting forms that were previously filled out by teachers manually. Now all these reports are generated automatically online for any date.
The main system at the school education level is Kundoluk automated information system (AIS), which has already been successfully implemented in all state and municipal schools in the country since November 2024, with the exception of schools in Bishkek, where the transition is planned for September 2025. Currently, about 50,000 teachers use the system daily.
Introduced digital systems:
- Kundoluk AIS — an electronic diary with modules of an electronic personal file of a student and reporting, including data on the social status of children, belonging to vulnerable groups, transfers between schools and academic performance and all other information regarding the student’s activities throughout their education at school.
- Mugalim AIS — a single register of all teachers in the country with an electronic personal file, allowing to automate the process of hiring heads and teachers of educational institutions, certification of teachers, nominations for awards without submitting paper documents.
- School Infrastructure AIS — a system for monitoring the state of the infrastructure of educational institutions, including the collection and recording of data on the technical condition of the structural elements of the building of educational institutions (foundation, walls, ceiling, etc.). The system also displays data on the number of office equipment, computers, Internet speed, coal supply, etc.
- Electronic Enrollment in Schools — a fully automated system for admitting children to schools, where a complete rejection of all kinds of certificates has been implemented.
- The Digital Certificate and Digital Diploma systems are registries of documents in the field of education, which allow automating the process of nostrification, confirmation of the authenticity of documents. The system allows generating and receiving reports on the number of graduates, including those with honors, by region, gender, date and other parameters.