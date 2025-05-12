18:22
Education and Science Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to be reorganized

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the formation of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation. The press service of the president reported.

Two independent ministries will appear on the basis of the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

  • The Ministry of Education is entrusted with functions in the field of pre-school, primary, basic and secondary general education, as well as basic vocational education.
  • The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation is entrusted with functions in the field of scientific, scientific-technical and innovative activities, higher education, intellectual property.

According to the signed document, the National Attestation Commission under the President is transformed into the Higher Attestation Commission under the formed Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

The decree was adopted in order to form an integrated and results-oriented system of public administration in the sphere of science, education, innovation and intellectual property, aimed at ensuring systemic interconnection and interaction, increasing the efficiency of administration in the sphere of higher education, scientific and innovative activities, expanding the opportunities for young scientists to participate in scientific research and innovative activities.

The Speaker of the Parliament proposed dividing the Ministry of Education into several parts at the third People’s Kurultai.
