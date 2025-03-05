Phased introduction of 12-year school system to continue in Kyrgyzstan

Phased introduction of a 12-year school education system will continue in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The process will proceed «taking into account all comments and requirements voiced by the country’s leadership, while minimizing identified risks.»

«Education transformation is not limited to simply adding one year of schooling starting at age six. It aims to improve the quality of education, reduce the academic load, and address existing issues in the education system,» the press service stated.

The ministry noted that the transformation is funded through the national budget, with resources allocated for infrastructure modernization, updating curricula and textbooks, teacher training, and equipping schools with modern laboratories.

«With the transition to 12-year system, high school students will have the opportunity to decide on their future profession in advance. This will help them make informed choices and avoid mistakes when entering universities,» the ministry explained.

An essential aspect of the transformation is leveling the readiness of children entering school, ensuring an equal starting point and equal opportunities for every child. Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic

«The problem of the shortage of student places in schools is under close attention. The introduction of the new system involves the construction of new schools and additional buildings, which will balance the load on educational organizations,» the ministry noted.

The ministry is analyzing all incoming proposals and comments, the press service said.