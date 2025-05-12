18:22
Acting heads of new Ministries of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva has been appointed acting Minister of Education. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the presidential press service reported.

By another decree, Baktiyar Orozov has been appointed acting Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovation.

Their candidacies have been submitted for approval to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament).

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the formation of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation. Two independent ministries will appear on the basis of the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Agency for Intellectual Property and Innovation.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, 60, has served as Minister of Education and Science since October 2023. Prior to that, she was the Executive Director of the Roza Otunbayeva Initiative International Public Foundation for many years. Between 2012 and 2014, she served as Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

Baktiyar Orozov is 39 years old. He is a Candidate of Legal Sciences. He worked in the district administration, the State Service for Intellectual Property and Innovation, the Presidential and Government Affairs Department, the Government Office, the Presidential Administration, and taught at universities. From February 24, 2022, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, and in September of the same year he was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice.
