Illegal collection of money in schools of Kyrgyzstan to result in dismissal

Illegal collection of money in public general education organizations in Kyrgyzstan will result in dismissal. The press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

According to it, violators will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal. The measures apply both to cases of direct collection of money and to situations where moral or psychological pressure is exerted on students and their parents.

The ban is based on the presidential decree «On Measures to Ensure State Guarantees of Children’s Right to Free School Education» dated May 26, 2023.